High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay called on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Tuesday (August 03), says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Gunawardena has thanked the government and the people of India for extending assistance to Sri Lanka in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and appraised the opening of the country for economic activities.

The High Commissioner Baglay also appreciated Sri Lanka for lifting entry restrictions imposed on fully-vaccinated Indians as lifting of such restrictions would provide immense benefits for Sri Lanka’s tourism industry and the economy as a whole.

During the discussion, a joint commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Independence of India and Sri Lanka was proposed in view of celebrating the centuries old cultural values shared between the two countries.

Commemorating this milestone which consists of cultural and religious events such as Buddhist pilgrims’ programmes and more importantly bringing down sacred Buddhist relics from India to Sri Lanka, would allow the bilateral relations to flourish further.

Minister Gunawardena has underscored the government’s priority in the field of renewable energy and he invited Indian private sector investments in the sustainable energy sector in Sri Lanka. Endorsing the government’s move, High Commissioner Baglay stated that Indian investors are keen to invest in the renewable energy sector, especially in solar energy.

A wide range of areas of mutual interest such as the joint commission on renewable energy, air connectivity, mutual trade and investment ventures, technical cooperation for digitalizing Sri Lankan movies and regional cooperation in the BIMSTEC were also discussed in length.