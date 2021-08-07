Over 2,700 COVID cases confirmed within the day

A total of 884 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 today (August 06), increasing the daily count of positive cases to 2,794.

According to the Government Information Department, 2,792 of the new cases reported today have been associated with the New Year cluster.

The new development has brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 324,223.

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that as many as 288,307 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 4,919.

More than 31,000 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.