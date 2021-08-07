Second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan reaches Sri Lanka
File Photo.

Second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan reaches Sri Lanka

August 7, 2021   04:38 pm

A consignment of vaccines containing 728,000 more Oxford-AstraZeneca doses from Japan has arrived in Sri Lanka, says Prof. Channa Jayasumana, the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals.

The shipment, airfreighted from Japan by a special flight chartered by the SriLankan Airlines, touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this evening.

The newly-received AstraZeneca vaccines will be rolled out in the Kegalle District, Prof. Jayasumana said further.

Through the COVAX facility, the Japanese Government provided approximately 1.45 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Japan to further boost Sri Lanka’s national inoculation drive.

The first half of this vaccine consignment arrived in Sri Lanka last Saturday (July 31).

This donation allowed Sri Lanka to resume the administration of AstraZeneca second doses, which was disrupted by India’s decision to temporarily halt AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccines in order to meet the domestic demand followed by a surge in COVID-19 infections at home in March.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories