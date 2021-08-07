Total lives claimed by the COVID-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka now stand over 5,000 as 98 new victims were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (August 06).

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 47 males and 51 females.

As many as 78 deaths have been reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years. In addition, 20 people aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 5,017.