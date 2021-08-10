With 1,010 new COVID cases, daily count climbs to 2,938

With 1,010 new COVID cases, daily count climbs to 2,938

August 9, 2021   10:50 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health reports that another 1,010 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, pushing the daily count of new cases to 2,938.

This brings the tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus identified in the country to 332,947.

Sri Lanka’s total recoveries stand at 295,518 while over 32,318 COVID-19 positive patients are currently being treated at hospitals. 

The death toll in Sri Lanka due to the virus is 5,222.

