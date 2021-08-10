Showers possible in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, showers can be expected at several places in North-western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected at times in Hambantota district.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.