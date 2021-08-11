Heavy rains above 100mm possible in four provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

According to the Department of Meteorology’s weather forecast, heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

In the meantime, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected at times in Hambantota district.

The Met. Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.