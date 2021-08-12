Fairly heavy showers expected in some areas

August 12, 2021   08:27 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.

