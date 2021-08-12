Uptick in COVID figures as 2,420 more test positive

As many as 2,420 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 12), the Ministry of Health announced.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 344,499.

At present, more than 36,000 virus-infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The tally of total recoveries reached 302,455 today as 2,049 more patients were discharged after returning to health. The death stands over 5,400.

