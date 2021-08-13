Fairly heavy showers in three provinces including Western

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

In the meantime, several spells of showers may occur in North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the Hambantota district.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may take place at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo will be fairly rough at times.