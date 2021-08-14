Coronavirus recoveries tally up by 2,717

A total of 2,717 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, says the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 307,345.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 348,270 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, more than 35,000 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 5,775.