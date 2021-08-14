New daily record as Sri Lanka reports 160 COVID fatalities

Sri Lanka has registered 160 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (August 14).

This marks the sixth consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 100.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 5,935.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 87 males and 73 females.

One among the victims is aged below 30 years while 35 of them are aged between 30-59 years and 124 others are aged 60 and above.