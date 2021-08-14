Daily COVID-19 caseload moves to 3,245

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 822 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3,245.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 351,533.

As many as 307,345 recoveries and 5,935 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 38,413 active cases are currently under medical care.