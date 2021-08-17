Daily COVID deaths hit record high with 171 new fatalities

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as a record high of 171 new fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Monday (August 16).

This marks the ninth consecutive day that the daily count of COVID-19 deaths surpassed 100.

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 6,434.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 102 males and 69 females.

As many as 134 deaths were reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years. In addition, 35 individuals aged between 30-59 years and two males below 30 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.