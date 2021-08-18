Police arrest 284 more people over quarantine law violations

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 284 more people within the last 24 hours for failing to follow health protocols including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while in public.

Reportedly, a total of 55,173 arrests with regard to the aforementioned offences have been made since October 30, last year.

After the interprovincial travel restrictions were tightened last week, the police have beefed up monitoring at the 12 road blocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province.

As many as 1,489 vehicles and 2,562 people have been inspected by the police at the Western Province borders.

However, 545 individuals and 199 vehicles have been sent back for attempting to cross the provincial borders without permission.