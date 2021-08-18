New COVID-19 guidelines: gyms, spas closed; public events banned

Sri Lanka has imposed new restrictions and guidelines as measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the country.

The measures include closing gyms, spas, children’s parks, swimming pools, and indoor sports halls with immediate effect.

In addition to this, musical events, beach parties, and carnivals have also been banned.

These new restrictions and guidelines will come into effect immediately and last until August 31.

