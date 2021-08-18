New COVID-19 guidelines: gyms, spas closed; public events banned

New COVID-19 guidelines: gyms, spas closed; public events banned

August 18, 2021   05:12 pm

Sri Lanka has imposed new restrictions and guidelines as measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the country.

The measures include closing gyms, spas, children’s parks, swimming pools, and indoor sports halls with immediate effect.

In addition to this, musical events, beach parties, and carnivals have also been banned.

These new restrictions and guidelines will come into effect immediately and last until August 31.

 

 

Restrictions_20210816_E (1) by Adaderana Online

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories