2,428 new COVID infections confirmed so far today

August 18, 2021   06:28 pm

As many as 2,428 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 18), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 368,111.

At present, more than 45,000 virus-infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The tally of total recoveries reached 316,528 today as 2,188 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 6,400.

