Daily COVID cases count hits 3,660 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 1,232 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3,660.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 369,359.

As many as 316,528 recoveries and 6,604 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 46,397 active cases are currently under medical care.