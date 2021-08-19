Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected in some areas

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today.

Meanwhile, several places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts may experience showers or thundershowers after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph at times can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times.