Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected in some areas

Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected in some areas

August 19, 2021   08:04 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Department of Meteorology said in its weather forecast today.

Meanwhile, several places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts may experience showers or thundershowers after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph at times can be expected in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories