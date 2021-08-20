Evening thundershowers in four provinces likely to enhance

Evening thundershowers in the North, North-Central, Eastern and Uva provinces are expected to enhance in the next two days (Aug. 21 & 22), says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts today.

Showers or thundershowers are likely to take place at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts.

The Met. Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers will take place at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be westerly or south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. Other sea areas will be moderate.