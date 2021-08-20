Coronavirus: 2,096 patients discharged after regaining health

A total of 2,096 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 320,810.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 377,973 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, 50,373 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 6,790.