2,825 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka

As many as 2,825 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 20), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in the country thus far to 380,798.

At present, more than 53,000 virus-infected patients are being receiving home-based care or medical care at hospitals and treatment centres.

The tally of total recoveries reached 320,810 today as 2,096 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 6,700.