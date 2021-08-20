Daily COVID cases count climbs to 3,839

A total of 1,014 more people tested positive for COVID-19 today (August 17), increasing the daily count of positive cases to 3,839.

According to the Government Information Department, 3,835 of the latest cases reported today were associated with the New Year cluster. The remaining four are arrivals from foreign countries.

Following the new development, the country’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally now stands at 381,812, the Epidemiology Unit said.

Official data showed that as many as 320,810 patients who were infected with the virus have returned to health so far.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,985 after a record daily high of 195 victims were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services.

More than 54,000 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres across the country.