Daily COVID cases count hits 3,884 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 1,099 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3,884.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 385,696.

As many as 323,390 recoveries and 7,183 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 55,123 active cases are currently under medical care.