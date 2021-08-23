Daily COVID cases count hits 4,355 today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 1,132 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 4,355.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 394,355.

As many as 344,381 recoveries and 7,560 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 42,608 active cases are currently under medical care.