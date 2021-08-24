Veteran politician Mangala Samaraweera passes away

Former Minister Mangala Samaraweera has passed away while being treated for COVID-19 infection, sources told Ada Derana.

The former Finance Minister had been 65 years old at the time of his passing.

He had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Mangala Pinsiri Samaraweera, born in 1956, was a veteran politician who served under several governments and had held many top offices during his political life.

He has served as the Minister of Finance from 2017 to 2019 and as the Minister of Foreign Affairs for two terms from 2005 to 2007 and 2015 to 2017.