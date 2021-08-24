Coronavirus: 2,386 more patients discharged after recovering

Another 2,386 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health stated.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 346,767.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 394,355 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, 40,028 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 7,560.