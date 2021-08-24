Daily COVID cases count tops 4,000 for third consecutive day

Daily COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka exceeded 4,000 for the third consecutive day today (August 24) as 1,131 more people were tested positive for the virus.

According to official data, 4,446 novel coronavirus infections in total were detected within the day.

The Government Information Department stated that 4,427 of the latest cases were associated with the New Year Cluster and the remaining 19 have been identified as arrivals from foreign countries.

The new development brought Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases tally to 398,801.

At present, 44,474 active cases are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and their respective homes.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 346,767 and the death toll now stands at 7,750.