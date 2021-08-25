Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

The Met. Department requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (25-35) kmph and it can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be moderate.