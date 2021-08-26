Three provinces to experience heavy showers above 100mm

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Hambantota District.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The Met. Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.