2,139 more patients recover from COVID-19

Another 2,139 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health stated.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 351,069.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 407,768 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, 48,751 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 7,948.