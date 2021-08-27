Bilateral talks between SL, Australia on strengthening mutual cooperation

Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris at a courtesy call paid by the High Commissioner of Australia David Holly on Wednesday, discussed avenues for advancing bilateral relations with Australia across multiple fields of mutual interest.

While appreciating Australia’s continued assistance on numerous fronts, Foreign Minister Peiris particularly, underlined Sri Lanka’s commitment and interest to enhance cooperation in countering irregular migration by sea, combatting COVID-19, education, technical & vocational training, economic and investment sectors, which was reciprocated by Australia.

High Commissioner Holly extended sincere felicitations on the appointment of the Foreign Minister and reiterated that Australia was ready to assist Sri Lanka in the socio-economic development process.

Being Indian Ocean neighbours, the two sides identified the importance of close collaboration in the maritime field, including in the prevention of future maritime disasters and cooperation in international & regional forums on issues of shared interest.

Foreign Minister Peiris and the Australian High Commissioner Holly also agreed to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Australia in 2022.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and senior officials of the Ministry participated in the meeting.