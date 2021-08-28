Sri Lanka receives 2.3 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines

Another shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines with 2.3 million doses has arrived on Sri Lanka this morning (August 28).

The consignment also includes the 300,000 Sinopharm vaccines donated by People Liberation Army of China to the Sri Lanka Army.

The rest of the vaccines were delivered as a part of a purchase order placed by Sri Lanka’s State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC).

Following the new development, the total number of China-made vaccines received by Sri Lanka has reached 18 million, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, the State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals stated.

Earlier this month, China delivered nearly 5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine to the island nation.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) approved the emergency use of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the country on March 20.

The first batch of 600,000 Sinopharm doses donated by China arrived in late March this year followed by another donation of 500,000 doses on May 26.

Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, also known as BBIBP-CorV, is produced by China National Biotec Group (CNBG) – a subsidiary of China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (SINOPHARM).