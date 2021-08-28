COVID figures move up as 3,764 more people test positive

August 28, 2021   06:49 pm

As many as 3,764 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (August 28), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 420,725.

At present, more than 56,960 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 355,394 today after 2,203 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 8,300.

