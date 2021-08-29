COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,204 in Sri Lanka

The Health Ministry says that another 2,204 coronavirus patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and treatment centers within the last 24 hours.

This brings Sri Lanka’s total recoveries from Covid-19 to 357,598 thus far while just over 55,300 infected patients are presently under medical care and home-based care.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the country is 421,557 while the death toll has climbed to 8,583.