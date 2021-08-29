Sri Lanka records 192 new COVID-related deaths

The total number people who fell victim to COVID-19 infection in Sri Lanka soared yet again as 192 more fatalities were confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Saturday (August 29).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 8,775.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims include 109 males and 83 females.

As many as 156 deaths were reported among the elderly people who are aged above 60 years.

In addition, 36 individuals aged between 30-59 years have also succumbed to the virus infection.