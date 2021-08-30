Sri Lanka receives another batch of Pfizer vaccines

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today (30).

Ada Derana reporter said that a consignment of 124,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) arrived in the island this morning.

The vaccines had reportedly arrived at the BIA onboard a Qatar Airways cargo flight.

Meanwhile Sri Lanka had received a delivery of 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23 while the country also received 100,000 doses of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on August 09 and August 16.