Sri Lanka receives another batch of Pfizer vaccines
August 30, 2021 07:47 am
Sri Lanka has received another consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today (30).
Ada Derana reporter said that a consignment of 124,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) arrived in the island this morning.
The vaccines had reportedly arrived at the BIA onboard a Qatar Airways cargo flight.
Meanwhile Sri Lanka had received a delivery of 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23 while the country also received 100,000 doses of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on August 09 and August 16.