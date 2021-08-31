COVID: 2,340 new infections confirmed so far today

As many as 2,340 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (August 31), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 438,421.

At present, more than 55,200 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 374,156 today as 2,164 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 8,900.