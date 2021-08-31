The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 194 coronavirus related deaths for August 30, increasing the official death toll in the country to 9,185.

According to the figures reported by the Department of Government Information today (31), the victims include 100 males and 94 females while three of the deceased are below the age of 30.

Forty-five of the Covid-19 deaths are individuals between the ages of 30-59 and the remaining 146 are persons aged 60 and above.