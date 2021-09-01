Total COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,060

Total COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,060

September 1, 2021   03:00 pm

Another 2,060 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health stated.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 376,216.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 440,302 cases of COVID-19 to date. According to Epidemiology Unit’s data, 54,901 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 9,185.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories