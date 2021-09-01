Rishad Bathiudeen further remanded

September 1, 2021   03:13 pm

MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is in custody over the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, has been further remanded until the 07th of September.

The case was taken up by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today (Sept. 01).

The former minister and his brother were arrested on April 24 for allegedly aiding and abetting the suicide bombers who perpetrated the deadly bombings on April 21, 2019.

They were initially interrogated under a 72-hour detention order obtained by the CID under the provisions of Article 6(1) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

However, a subsequent 90-day detention order was obtained pursuant to Article 9(1) of the PTA as the authorities needed further interrogate the duo.

