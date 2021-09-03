Police apprehend 577 more quarantine curfew violators

Sri Lanka Police have arrested 577 more people between 6.00 am on Thursday (Sep. 02) and 6.00 am today (Sep. 03) for failing to adhere to the quarantine curfew.

According to a media release issued by the police, a total of 63,908 arrests pertaining to quarantine law violations have been made since October 30, last year.

In the meantime, the police have inspected 994 vehicles and 1,796 people in total at the Western Province borders.

Inspections at 13 roadblocks set up at entry and exit points of the Western Province have been beefed up to prevent people from crossing the provincial borders unlawfully.