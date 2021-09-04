Over 300kg of heroin recovered from foreign vessel intercepted by Navy

A total of 301kg of heroin has been recovered from the foreign vessel intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy this morning (Sep. 04), Ada Derana learns.

The vessel was taken into custody in the international seas off the southern coast of the island.

Seven crew members who were on board at the time of the interception have also been apprehended along with the narcotics consignment.

This special operation was initiated by the naval intelligence unit and the other naval personnel based on intelligence information received by Sri Lanka Police.

The apprehended foreign nationals, the vessel and the contraband are being brought ashore, to the Colombo Port.

They are expected to be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.