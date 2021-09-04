Uptick in COVID cases as 2,640 more test positive

The Ministry of Health confirms that 2,640 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 04).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 458,766.

At present, more than 66,339 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 382,476 today as 2,310 more patients were discharged after returning to health.