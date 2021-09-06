Thundershowers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places, the department forecasts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts particularly in the evening or night.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The wind speed can be increased up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.