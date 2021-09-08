Sri Lanka reiterates study on COVID origin tracing should not be politicized

Multilateralism and international cooperation provide the best possible means to effectively and sustainably defeat the pandemic, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said today.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions to the health, safety, and livelihoods of people around the world.”

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that it is equally important to conduct a comprehensive, inclusive, and impartial study on the origin of the virus.

“Sri Lanka notes the leading role played by the World Health Organization (WHO) in this regard and the contents of the joint report of the WHO–convened Global Study released in March 2021.”

Sri Lanka reiterates that the study on the origin tracing of SARS-Co-V-2 should be based on scientific and evidence-based methods and should not be politicized, it read further.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the next phase of the study should reflect the key findings of the previous WHO-led joint study report.

Sri Lanka will continue to constructively engage with all international partners to find amicable and comprehensive solutions to unresolved issues in this regard.