Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

September 10, 2021   07:59 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

In the meantime, a few showers will occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

The Meteorology Department urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

