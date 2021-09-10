The Ministry of Health-operated COVID-19 vaccination centres will be conducted island-wide today (September 10).

Accordingly, the Sinopharm jabs will be administered to people in Colombo (RDHS and CMC), Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle Matara, Hambantota, Nuwara-Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Polonnaruwa, Anuradhapura, Monaragala, Badulla, Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Ampara, Kalmunai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Meanwhile, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered in all MOH areas in the Kandy District.

People living in Kegalle, Rambukkana, Kegalle and Deraniyagala MOH areas in Kegalle District will are expected to receive the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine today.

Visit the official website of the Health Ministry to obtain more details on the inoculation centres operating today.