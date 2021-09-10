COVID infections tally moves up with 2,028 new cases

COVID infections tally moves up with 2,028 new cases

September 10, 2021   07:04 pm

The Ministry of Health confirms that 2,028 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 10).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 479,664.

At present, more than 59,000 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 409,628 today as 1,512 more patients were discharged after returning to health

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories