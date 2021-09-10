COVID infections tally moves up with 2,028 new cases

The Ministry of Health confirms that 2,028 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 10).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 479,664.

At present, more than 59,000 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 409,628 today as 1,512 more patients were discharged after returning to health