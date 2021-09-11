1,882 more people test positive for COVID-19

1,882 more people test positive for COVID-19

September 11, 2021   05:44 pm

The Ministry of Health confirms that 1,882 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 11). All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 482,360.

At present, more than 60,000 virus-infected patients are receiving medical care at hospitals, treatment centres and homes.

The tally of total recoveries reached 411,233 today as 1,605 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

